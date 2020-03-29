Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Fuel Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Parkland Fuel in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$47.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.80.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

