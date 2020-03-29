Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Synaptics, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Synaptics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of SYNA opened at $58.86 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

