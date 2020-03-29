Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Financial Comparison

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Equity Residential alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Residential and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 3 8 2 0 1.92 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $83.16, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62% Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 8.63 $970.38 million $3.49 17.96 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.08 $7.21 million $1.20 19.89

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Easterly Government Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.