Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Federated Investors worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FII opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

