Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ferrari by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

