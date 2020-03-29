Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.11% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity International Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

