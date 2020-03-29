Financial Contrast: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.85% 9.93% 1.43% Limestone Bancorp 18.95% 10.56% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.65 $427.04 million $2.07 5.35 Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.10 $10.52 million $1.44 6.77

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.07, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

