Financial Survey: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 119.52% 3.54% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.07 $383.55 million $1.66 13.77

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

