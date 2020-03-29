First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 241.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,402 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

