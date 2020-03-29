First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SF opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.