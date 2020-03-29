First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,306,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 551,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 102,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

WIX stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

