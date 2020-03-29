First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE ACC opened at $30.18 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

