First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,152,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,341,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,014.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 405,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 325,970 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $40.26 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.