First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,808 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sony by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

