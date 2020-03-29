First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,433 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,756,000 after acquiring an additional 367,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 132,768 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 365,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,962 shares during the period.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.17 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

