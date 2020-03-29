First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 667 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

