First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.50 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

