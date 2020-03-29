First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

