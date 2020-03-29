First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.