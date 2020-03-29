First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.