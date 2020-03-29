First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $45.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

