First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

MSA Safety stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.