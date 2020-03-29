First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,781,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.13.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total transaction of $1,614,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.