First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

NEM stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

