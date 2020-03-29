First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,353,735 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.