First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

