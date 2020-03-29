First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

