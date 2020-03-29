First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $993,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

