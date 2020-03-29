First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

