First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,595,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,430,000 after buying an additional 143,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,057,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $363.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

