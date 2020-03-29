First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.