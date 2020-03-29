First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth $84,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

