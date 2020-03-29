First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,038 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $3,969,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $14,982,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

