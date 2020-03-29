First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hess by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.41.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

