First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ ON opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

