First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

