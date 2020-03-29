First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 593 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.