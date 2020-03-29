First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.07.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.