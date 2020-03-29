First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

CDK stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.