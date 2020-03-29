First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWN opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

