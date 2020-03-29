First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

