First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6,053.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.