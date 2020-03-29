First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $439.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $343.15 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

