First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,995 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NUAN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

