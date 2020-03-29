First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.