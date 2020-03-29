First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

