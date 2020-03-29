Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $8,758,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.