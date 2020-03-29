Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 10.9%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.49, 3,005,358 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,619,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

