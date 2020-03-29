Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

FRTA opened at $5.00 on Friday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forterra by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

