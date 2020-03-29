Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE BEN opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

